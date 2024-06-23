RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 32.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

