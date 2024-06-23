Ripio Credit Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $220.42 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $220.42 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,903.19 or 1.00011594 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00075233 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00162243 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $234.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

