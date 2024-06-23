Robert W. Baird Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $200.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,461.09 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

