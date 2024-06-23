Robert W. Baird Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $68.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.30.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Comerica by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

