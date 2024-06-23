Roble Belko & Company Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,230,000 after buying an additional 10,463,800 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,357,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,443,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,438,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after buying an additional 71,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after buying an additional 578,086 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,201 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

