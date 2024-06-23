Roble Belko & Company Inc Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $78.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

