Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $475,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,741,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,122. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.17. The company has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

