Roble Belko & Company Inc Invests $101,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 1,214.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 136,567 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 114,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDX remained flat at $24.71 on Friday. 151,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $26.07.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.