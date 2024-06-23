Roble Belko & Company Inc Makes New $749,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

NYSE OKE traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,799,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

