Roble Belko & Company Inc Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $105.44. 4,472,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.52.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

