Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 344 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after acquiring an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.21.

FDX stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.66. 3,145,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.40 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

