Roble Belko & Company Inc Takes Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Safehold Stock Up 2.4 %

Safehold stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 787,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a current ratio of 42.51. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.78%.

Safehold Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.