Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

