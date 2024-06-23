Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,176,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,743,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $536.77 and a 200-day moving average of $541.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $453.96 and a 52-week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

