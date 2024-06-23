Roth Capital Comments on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPWH. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,421 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

