Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,858,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,218,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYJ stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $120.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.