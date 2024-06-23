Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 7,865 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 46,690 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,722,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,286,000 after purchasing an additional 117,115 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB remained flat at $45.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,212. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.