Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 1,314 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

