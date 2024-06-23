Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,969 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,310,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,234,000 after purchasing an additional 129,119 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,151.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 635,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 585,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $93.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,830,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,737,988. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

