Royal Fund Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 676,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGHY remained flat at $19.71 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

