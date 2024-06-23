Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 855,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.