Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 2,317 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,838 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $125.30. The company had a trading volume of 242,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,687. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

