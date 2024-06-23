Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 84 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Home Depot by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,596,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,367. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $352.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

