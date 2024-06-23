Royal Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,217 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,225. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $93.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

