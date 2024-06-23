Royal Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $24,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.60. The stock had a trading volume of 243,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $317.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

