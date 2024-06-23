Saga Trading 26% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Saga has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Saga has a total market cap of $128.29 million and $26.73 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saga token can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002121 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,015,477,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,649,131 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,015,321,483 with 95,592,341 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.49153192 USD and is up 9.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $34,923,809.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

