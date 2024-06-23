Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 1,461 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $184.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $185.47. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

