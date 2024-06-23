Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 1,837 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.8% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $432.56. 2,769,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,404. The company has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $437.20.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.