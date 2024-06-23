Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $1,109,000. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 43,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $666,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.05. 7,366,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88. The company has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.13 and a 200 day moving average of $201.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,654. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.