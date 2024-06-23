Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 4,888 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.86. 18,459,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,999. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,392 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

