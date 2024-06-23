Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,862,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.22. 1,367,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $427.84 and its 200 day moving average is $430.81. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.