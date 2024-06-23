Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.75. The stock had a trading volume of 348,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,953. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.28.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

