Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,381 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,930 shares of company stock valued at $46,446,212. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,648,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.