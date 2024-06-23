Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after buying an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,345,000 after buying an additional 212,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,051,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,650,000 after buying an additional 155,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $437,420,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after buying an additional 1,046,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $139.47. 3,481,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,526. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

