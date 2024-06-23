Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,271,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,168,254. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $184.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

