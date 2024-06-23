Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $501.78. 4,347,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

