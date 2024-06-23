Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 275 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,197,000 after acquiring an additional 129,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.39. 2,310,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,285. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

