Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 97,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $27.05. 3,368,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

