Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after acquiring an additional 477,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,352,000 after buying an additional 384,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 143,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

SHEL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,063. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $222.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

