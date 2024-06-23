Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lowered by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,989 shares of company stock valued at $160,340,775. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.06. 15,928,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,763,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

