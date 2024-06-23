Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) is Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Samsara comprises about 2.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,379,000 after buying an additional 917,389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after purchasing an additional 731,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,534,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,322,000 after purchasing an additional 366,218 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,985,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 372,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,727,122 shares of company stock worth $59,873,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Samsara Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $29.32. 6,377,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

