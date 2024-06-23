San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,659. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.50. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

