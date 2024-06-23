San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,050 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.1% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

Tesla Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $183.01. 63,029,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,980,940. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.99 and a 200 day moving average of $193.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

