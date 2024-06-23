Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $166.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,461.09 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

