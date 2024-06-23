Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,018 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 692,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,929. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

