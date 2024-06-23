Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,217 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $135,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $100.61. 1,098,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.99.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
