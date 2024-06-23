Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,217 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $135,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $100.61. 1,098,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.