Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Increased by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 8.8% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Unique Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.61. 1,098,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,927. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

