Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $33,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.84. 231,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

