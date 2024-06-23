Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by &Partners

&Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 143,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.12. 2,798,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,209. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

