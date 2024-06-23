Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,214 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,562,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $64.50. 1,965,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

